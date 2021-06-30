Amazon launches seller registration, account management services in Gujarati

Ahead of Small Business Days 2021, Amazon India today announced the launch of seller registration and account management services in Gujarati. The launch in Gujarati is followed by the recently launched seller registrations and account management services in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Marathi which saw close to 100,000 new Amazon sellers sign up on the Amazon.in marketplace in a language of their convenience.

The launch of seller registrations and account management services in Gujarati will benefit over 1.1 lakh existing Amazon sellers and lakhs of new sellers from tier – 1 and below markets like Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara and Gandhinagar, Amazon India said in a press statement. The team has chosen commonly used terms over perfectly translated words to make the experience authentic, easily understandable and seamless for sellers.

With this launch, sellers will be able to register on the Amazon.in marketplace and manage their online business in Gujarati. This includes everything from registering as an Amazon seller for the first time, to managing orders, inventory and accessing performance metrics – all in the language of their preference. This experience has been made available on the Amazon seller website as well as on the mobile app. Amazon also provides Seller Support Services and Seller University videos and tutorials in Gujarati.

Pranav Bhasin, Director- MSME & Selling Partner Experience, Amazon India said, “In order for MSMEs to leverage e-commerce and benefit from its advantages, it is necessary to address the barriers they face to get online. The launch of the vernacular registration and account management experience for sellers in various Indian languages is a major step in line with our pledge to digitize 10 million MSMEs by 2025. We are delighted that close to 100,000 new sellers have been able to get online through the regional language support offered by Amazon and are optimistic about many more sellers from Gujarat coming onboard with the launch of seller self-registration and account management services in Gujarati.”

Nitinbhai Patel, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, said, “To accelerate growth further, it is important for MSMEs to embrace new technologies and digitize their businesses. The launch of Gujarati language experience by Amazon will help lakhs of MSMEs from the state to benefit from e-commerce by expanding their business beyond their catchment areas and reach customers from across the country.”

How to change language on app

Sellers registering through the Desktop can change their preferred language by accessing the ‘language drop-down’ available on every page, at the top-right corner.

On the Seller App, the language can be changed through the language drop-down on the bottom left corner while registering and through the App ‘Settings’ menu.

Once the language is changed, sellers can view all pages and workflows in Gujarati.