Amazon India partners with Invest India, IIA; to launch ‘India ODOP Bazaar’

Amazon India today announced a collaboration with Invest India and Indian Industries Association (IIA) to launch India ODOP (one district one product) Bazaar on Amazon.in.

Narayan Rane, Union Minister of MSMEs, unveiled this dedicated storefront that showcases and celebrates unique local products from sellers across India at a virtual event in presence of Deepak Bagla, MD and CEO Invest India, Ashok Kumar Agarwal, President, IIA and Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon India.

The India ODOP Bazaar will feature hundreds of ODOP and Geographical Indication (GI) products from local businesses across all Indian states. The storefront will drive a special focus on handlooms & handicrafts created by local Indian artisans as well as locally produced agricultural specialties from across India, according to a press statement.

India ODOP Bazaar will provide customers an interactive and engaging experience, they will be able to visit the regional pages and read more about the ODOP products from various districts across India and make a more informed purchasing decision. They will get easy access to varied and unique products such as Chikankari from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Dhokra metal craft from Bastar, Chattisgarh, Coffee from Chikamagaluru, Karnataka, Sambalpuri Ikat from Sambalpur, Odisha, Warli Paintings from Sahyadri, Maharashtra and Muga Silk from Kokrajhar, Assam amongst others. Customers will have the opportunity to support local businesses and contribute to their growth by shopping online, the statement said.

Union Minister Rane said, “MSMEs are the economic growth engine of New India. In line with the clarion call for Atmanirbhar Bharat by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, our government has initiated various schemes and undertaken several important reforms to strengthen the MSMEs and encourage entrepreneurial spirit among the youth of our country. To promote Made in India products and enhance the export potential of our MSMEs my ministry is focused on providing them with a support system to grow - by boosting availability of raw material, technology, financial aid, skills, packaging, marketing and training, amongst others. I am happy to see Amazon take steps in the same direction by digitally enabling lakhs of MSMEs across the country.”

Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon India said, “Our focus has always been on enabling small businesses, entrepreneurs, weavers and artisans to grow their business through ecommerce. The launch of India ODOP Bazaar mirrors this focus as it brings enhanced visibility to some of the most unique products from sellers across India. We are excited to join hands with Invest India and IIA to support the ODOP initiative of Govt of India that promotes handlooms, handicrafts and agricultural products created by local artisans and farmers; and helps accelerate economic growth, generate employment and promote rural entrepreneurship.”

