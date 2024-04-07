Amazon India Mega Fashion Days Sale 2024: Know Everything About Offers, Deals & Much More

Amazon India is known for all-year sales on every occasion. For April, the e-commerce website has launched Amazon India Mega Fashion Days, which provides a fantastic opportunity to shop for luxury fashion items like foundation, kajal, compact powder, makeup fixer and much more.

This exclusive sale offers you premium makeup collections from the best-selling brands and iconic skincare collections. Get ready to enter the world of fashion and avail variety of fashion items at your price range.

Amazon Mega Fashion Days sale

Makeup products are one of the essential things that every woman have in their wardrobe. Every occasion is incomplete without makeup and it doesn't matter if you are going to the office, having a party, or celebrating any occasion. Amazon India offers women a mega fashion days sale, which has already started and will end on April 9, 2024.

This fashion sale offers plethora of options in beauty products, skin care products with exclusive discounts. It offers beauty items starting from only Rs 99.

Discounts on beauty products

The fashion mega sale is your ticket to savings. Enjoy 8 per cent off on Kressa Aloevera Cucumber Refreshing Wet Wipes with free delivery and providing a 65 per cent off on lacto Calamine Daily Facial Cleansing Wipes with a pack of three.

If you are looking for cosmetics, you can get a minimum discount of 20 per cent on products like compact powder and matte tint. Maybelline is also offering a minimum discount of 20% on its products, including matte lipstick, mascara, eyeliner and kajal. But hurry, these discounts won't last forever.

You can buy Maybelline New York Liquid Foundation for just Rs 207. The sale also offers products from famous brands like Blue Heaven, SUGAR, Mamaearth, Lakme, Farmherbs, Swiss Beauty, Biotique, Garnier, FACES CANADA, Colorbar, REVLON and many more.