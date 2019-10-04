Amazon, Flipkart see record growth in festive sales

NEW DELHI: E-commerce giants Amazon.in and Walmart-owned Flipkart on Friday said they have seen record growth in the first phase of their festive sales, on the back of new customers from 'Bharat' logging onto these platforms.

Amazon attributed its stellar performance to "availability of selection, convenience and affordability" on the platform, while Flipkart said its efforts around affordability constructs and engagement via video and Hindi language content had helped drive 50% more new customers compared to its last year's Big Billion Days (BBD) sale.