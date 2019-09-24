Amazon, Flipkart create over 1.4 lakh temp jobs ahead of festive sales

New Delhi: E-commerce giant Amazon and Flipkart have created over 1.4 lakh temporary jobs across supply chain, last-mile connectivity and customer support in preparation for their festive sales that kicks off later this month.

Amazon.in said it has created more than 90,000 seasonal employment opportunities across its fulfilment centres, sortation centres, delivery stations, partner fulfilment network and customer service sites.

Similarly, Walmart-owned Flipkart has added over 50,000 direct jobs across its supply chain, logistics arm and customer support.

It expects to have increased the indirect jobs through the seller network by 30% over last year taking it to 6.5 lakh in the run up to its Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart said.

Like in offline retail, e-commerce companies see a significant jump in sales during Dusshera and Diwali.

The September-November period typically generates a majority of annual sales of these companies, which prepare months in advance for the sale events.