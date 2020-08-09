'Amazon Easy' stores now in all-new avatar

Online retailer Amazon on Sunday launched an upgraded 'Amazon Easy' store format that integrates its multiple services through a single touchpoint.

The format would offer a touch-and-feel product experience through a physical product display, the company said in a statement.

Customers can also place an order on Amazon.in with guided assistance from the store staff and either pick up the order from the store or get it delivered at their doorstep, it said.

The store owners can now leverage Amazons last-mile delivery program 'I Have Space'to deliver packages to customers in their area as well as facilitate pickups.

The first such exclusive Amazon Easy store is now operational in Mahalakshmi layout here.

Amazon would soon expand the upgraded format stores to other parts of the country with the existing and new network partners, the statement said.

Director (Customer Experience & Marketing), Amazon India, Kishore Thotasaid, We see Amazon Easy playing an important role in enabling the next 200-300 million customers to enjoy shopping on Amazon.in as well as creating local jobs and self-employment opportunities.

Amazon said it works with several network partners like Vakrangee, Indiabuys, and Velocity in the country to bring the Amazon Easy experience to new-to-ecommerce customers.