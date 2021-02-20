Always try to make a difference, says Nishant Kashikar of Tourism Australia to BrandSutra

Nurturing the India dream…

Going forward, we are focusing on three things - to keep the India dream alive, as we truly believe that India has the potential to contribute quite significantly to the Australian economy. This market has the potential to be in the league of 1 million visitor arrivals markets and be either the No. 3 or No. 4 market for Tourism Australia. Just before COVID struck, we had the high-profile Tourism Australia Board come to India to understand the India opportunity and what are the issues and challenges we need to address. We want to keep the India dream alive, and keep investing in this market.

Secondly, we kept the lights on. We ensured that Australia is right up in the consideration set of high value travellers as well as the entire travel industry. We've leveraged the Border-Gavaskar series quite effectively, working with influencers and celebrities on various content platforms. Lastly, we've been trying to keep ourselves ready to attack as soon as the borders open, exploring new partnerships with banks, credit cards and other non-travel partners, who will have access to a database of high-value customers who will have the propensity to travel.

Playing the virtual game…

When the Indian cricket team travelled to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar series, we had spectators at 25% to 50% of stadium capacity. At this point, Australia is virtually COVID-free. Our research shows that almost 87% of Indians believe that it is safe to travel to Australia. Our efforts have been to create virtual experiences for Indian travellers, sowing the seed in their minds to think about Australia as the next holiday destination. We have been doing interesting sessions like an Australian Masterchef teaching Indian travel agents to cook using native, indigenous Australian ingredients. Then we had this penguin parade from Phillip Island, we took Indians on a virtual journey of the Melbourne Cricket Ground, showcased the kangaroos and koalas from Kangaroo Island in Australia. We took them on a virtual underwater journey from one of the pontoons in the Great Barrier Reef and a rainforest experience from Cairns, and so on. Recently, we launched 8D videos, based on sound engineering technology, where you not only visit those destinations virtually, but also listen to the sounds of that particular place, live sitting in your home. Then, we've had these engaging sessions with cricketing greats like David Warner and Brett Lee, as well as partnerships with the likes of BuzzFeed, where we seed content, for example, on what is it that you could do beyond the MCG or the SCG or the Adelaide Oval.

Influencers have played a significant role in strengthening Brand Australia in India. We have an advocacy programme called ‘Friends of Australia’, where we have celebrities or influencers or artists who've got a passion to promote Australia; we have almost 150 Friends of Australia all around the world. In India, we worked with Sanjeev Kapoor when we launched our Restaurant Australia campaign, with Harsha Bhogle for the ICC World Cup 2015 campaign, with Parineeti Chopra for our Undiscover Australia campaign and most recently for the ICC T20 Women's World Cup, we appointed Mithali Raj as a Friend of Australia.

Belief beyond passions…

Always a Mumbaikar, working in the travel industry gave me the opportunity to travel, and it is now a passion. Another passion is cricket; I play professional T20 game every weekend - and this is another link to a cricketing country like Australia. I love music. My wife is in her fifth year of Sangeet Visharad, so I accompany her to musical performances. During the lockdown, I also got into creating small videos for the family; hosting and compering family events. Yoga and meditation through Art of Living and Vipassana help me keep my mental balance.

Three words that are extremely close to my heart are: ‘Make a Difference’. Be it your personal life or your professional life, dealing with colleagues or with your organization or business partners, it's really very important to make a difference, and you will be respected only if you bring about a change, or contribute to somebody's life in a fruitful manner. The Nishant Kashikar that I would like to see is somebody who makes a positive difference to this world, or to the society or community, and that would be the real reason for my existence.