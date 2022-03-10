Aluminium prices to remain high with supply disruption from Russia, rising energy costs in Europe

Global aluminium prices witnessed a sharp increase of 18 percent in March 2022 till date compared to end-January 2022, fuelled by rising geo-political risks amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Aluminium prices have touched an all-time high of $3875/tonne in first week of March 2022 and currently at $3320/tonne, indicating severe tightness in the global supply.

In a recent note on the global primary aluminium industry, ICRA has said that, given a tight demand-supply balance and, therefore, a low inventory level of aluminium worldwide, any sanction on Russian aluminium exports will aggravate the metal availability in the rest of the world, keeping prices at a high level till normalcy is restored.

Russia contributes almost 12 percent to global trade in aluminium with exports primarily diverted to Europe.

Another major factor contributing to the aluminium price rise is the elevated power cost in the European countries. The energy exchange rates have increased by almost 3 times in Europe since September 2021, resulting in significant smelting cost pressures.

At the current power tariff at energy exchanges, the power costs to produce one tonne of aluminium are even higher than the current LME spot aluminium prices. Consequently, almost 0.7 mtpa of capacity (15 percent of installed capacity in Europe) has already been shut down since Q4 CY2021. Since Russia is the major exporter of natural gas (41 percent) to Europe, any restriction in gas supply could further aggravate the energy crisis situation in Europe.

Given the elevated power costs, aluminium production in Europe will remain severely impacted, which is also reflected in month-on-month decline in aluminium production in recent months. Furthermore, disruption in alumina supplies from Ukraine, faced by the leading Russian producer RUSAL, and aluminium capacity cuts effected by Chinese authorities in CY2021 to the tune of 2.0 million MT (mmt), are expected to keep aluminium supply constrained, and therefore keep prices elevated in the near-term.

Commenting on the domestic aluminium market, Mr Jayanta Roy, Senior Vice-President and Group Head, Corporate Sector Ratings, ICRA said, “Domestic primary aluminium producers are better placed as their energy requirements are met primarily through coal-based captive power plants, and over 2/3rd of their overall coal requirement is met through captive mines/linkage coal from Coal India. Consequently, favourable aluminium prices would strengthen profitability and coverage indicators of domestic players in FY2023. Besides the favourable domestic demand, the export prospects too remain bright, given the global supply tightness.”

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:11 PM IST