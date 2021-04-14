Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway reviews ongoing infrastructural & safety works in Rajkot division

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway undertook the inspection of Rajkot Division recently. During his visit, Kansal conducted a thorough inspection of Rajkot Division and reviewed various infrastructural works being carried out.

He also met Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Rambhai Mokariya and discussed in detail about the issues pertaining to Western Railway in Rajkot region.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railways, WR GM reviewed infrastructure, electrification and safety/security works and other developments taken up by Rajkot Division in financial year 2020-21.

While discussing the action plan for the new financial year, emphasis was given on highlighting ways to increase freight traffic in Morbi region, which is the ceramic hub of the country. Under the directives given be WR GM, the Division has implemented e-Office by digitizing physical files and removed more than 8 tonnes of waste paper.