Alok Kansal, General Manager, Central Railway launches File Sharing System

Alok Kansal, General Manager, Central Railway launched File Sharing System on Central Railway today. The FSS is a handy tool which will facilitate "Work from home" during the Corona pandemic and also faster, reliable and common platform for data sharing among the HQ and Divisional officers. The system implementation has been done by the telecom team in coordination with IT centre of Central Railway. Facility of shared folder is provided over Headquarter departments and in Divisions upto the level of Deputy and Branch officers respectively.

Alok Kansal while introducing this system, said that this will encourage data exchange and information pool where it will serve as a very effective tool in present times when work from home has become the need of the day.