All well, people are still getting married

New Delhi: All is well with the economy, if Union minister Suresh Angadi is to be believed.
On Friday, in a ludicrous attempt to allay opposition misgivings over economic slowdown, he gave an absurd analogy -- that "airports and trains are full and people are getting married" and this indicates that the country's economy is "doing fine".
Possibly an eternal optimist, he noted that the economy slows down every three years but it will pick up soon. So, why the hullabaloo? According to the Minister of State for Railways, "some people" are trying to malign the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Then he came up with an absurd theory. "Every three years there is fall in demand. It is a cycle. Then, the economy picks up also," he added.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)