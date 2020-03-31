All my companies have ceased operations, yet not sending employees home: Vijay Mallya seeks govt's help

London: Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Monday (local time) said all his companies had ceased operations and manufacturing and sought help from the Indian government in sending employees of his company home.

Mallya took to Twitter to post: "Indian Government has done what was unthinkable in locking down the entire country. We respect that. All my Companies have effectively ceased operations. All manufacturing is closed as well. Yet we are not sending employees home and paying the idle cost. Government has to help."

The liquor baron, who has been accused of diversion of funds from Kingfisher Airlines in another post said: "I have made repeated offers to pay 100 per cent of the amount borrowed by KFA to the Banks.

Neither are Banks willing to take money and neither is the ED willing to release their attachments which they did at the behest of the Banks. I wish the FM (Finance Minister) would listen in this time of crisis."