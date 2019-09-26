Amazon's Alexa shakes hands with Blackboard Inc. to deliver enhanced learning experience

Amazon’s Alexa collaborates with Blackboard Inc., the specializer in futuristic learning, to deliver an enriching and enlightening experience to its users. The Blackboard announced yesterday that they are about to launch the new Blackboard Learn skill for Amazon Alexa.

The newly added technology will allow any Amazon Alexa enabled device to access a any information from the Blackboard’s flagship Learning Management System while doing their daily chores.

To activate the skill feature, the Blackboard learners will have to link their Amazon account to their Blackboard account. Initially, Alexa will be able to answer any questions related to the user’s profile and course details. The skill will evolve to answer more specific information for its users.

Kathy Vieira, Chief Strategy, Portfolio and Marketing Officer at Blackboard, said that they want to enrich and integrate their learners' experience in everyday life. She said, "We're committed to helping learners seamlessly integrate their studies into their everyday lives and our collaboration with Amazon Alexa is another way that we are helping to enhance this experience for learners everywhere."