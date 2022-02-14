AkzoNobel announces Paint the Future startup challenge in India

AkzoNobel has announced its 2022 Paint the Future regional startup challenge, to be launched in India.

Startups are being invited to tap into the company’s broad knowledge and extensive expertise to help enrich their own business and build the best value proposition for their digital solutions.

Launched in 2019 as a global startup challenge, Paint the Future claims it has quickly become the world’s largest collaborative innovation ecosystem in the paints and coatings industry. Since its introduction, the challenge has been further expanded, with two regional programs taking place in Brazil and China, while two supplier challenges have also been staged. In 2022, the third regional startup challenge is being launched in India.

“We are excited to share our pioneering spirit and centuries of paints and coatings expertise, work with startups and help to accelerate their innovative solutions,” said Thierry Vanlancker, CEO, AkzoNobel. “India’s startup ecosystem is the third largest in the world, a real powerhouse. So, we’re looking forward to actively collaborating on disruptive digital solutions and exploring how we can paint the future together.”

Klaas Kruithof, AkzoNobel’s Chief Technology Officer: “Paint the Future is both a challenge and our promise to the brightest Indian startups that we’ll partner with them in a win-win approach to accelerate digital innovations into the market to delight our consumers.”

What is the challenge about?

The Paint the Future India startup challenge officially opens for submissions on March 1, 2022. Selected startups will then be invited to a collaboration event in late 2022, when the winners will be announced.

The successful participants will be offered partnership opportunities as they join AkzoNobel’s accelerator program to support the further development and deployment of their solutions.

Oscar Wezenbeek, Managing Director, AkzoNobel Decorative Paints, South East South Asia (SESA) adds, “It’s all about accelerating consumer-centric digital disruptions by Indian startups – the backbone of new India, to a global stage.”

Elaborating on Digital Consumer Experience – the theme for the India challenge, Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, Akzo Nobel India says, “The Paint the Future India startup challenge aims to discover digital solutions that can boost the magic of Dulux paints and transform the way consumers experience our products and services.

“We are thrilled to introduce our partner - NASSCOM Industry Partnership Program (NIPP) under 10,000 Startups.”

Kritika Murugesan, Senior Director, NASSCOM 10,000 Startups added, "The challenge gives tech startups an opportunity to explore their products across various use-cases in the industry and build for the future.”

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 04:51 PM IST