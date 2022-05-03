Akshaya Tritiya: Fall in gold price an opportunity for investors, consumers to diversify their portfolio

Akshaya Tritiya, the second-most auspicious gold-buying day of the year in the Hindu calendar, is celebrated today. Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is usually considered a sign of good luck and an invitation to prosperity into the household in the age-old Hindu tradition.

Gold prices have broken below $1900 in last few days, barely a week after attempting to climb above $2000 as a dip in prices prompted consumers to increase purchases. In the current world scenario, inflation has been on a rise and many households in India use gold as a hedge against inflation which gives a push to gold prices whenever they fall.

This year the US central bank will play a significant role in giving the direction to Gold prices as they have to maintain balance in between growth and inflation. US Inflation is at 40 years high and to bring it down they have to do aggressive rate hikes and quantitative tightening which would cap gold prices. Volatility has become the hallmark in the global markets and this might persist until the war between Russia and Ukraine subsides.

The ongoing elevation by US bond yields and dollar index will also make the environment more difficult for gold prices, particularly if the geopolitical risk premium embedded in price dissipates if the Russian invasion of Ukraine begins to wind down.

However, high inflation, rising crude oil price and geopolitical uncertainties, especially in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, are expected to push more investors to buy gold for diversification as well as hedging purposes.

India's gold demand has declined by 18 percent to 135.5 tonnes in the first three months of this calendar year, mainly due to a sharp rise in prices. Now the gold price has corrected sharply almost 10 percent from its high.

Options available in India to invest in Gold are first and popular --physical buying of the precious metal, but it has certain limitations. To overcome this limitation, nowadays the digital route is also available--Digital Gold, Gold ETFs, Gold Mutual funds and Sovereign Gold Bonds.

Technical Outlook

Internationally gold is trading near to its make-or-break level which is at $1872 levels. A break below this level would see $1852 and $1820. Above the said levels, it would go till $2000 and above $2000 and it can give sharp upward movement till $2110-2180. In INR terms, Rs 50500 is an important level. Below this, we can see level Rs 49,100 and if sustains above Rs 51,700. It can test upward levels up to Rs 54,500 in medium term.

Gold price on Akshaya Tritiya | MCX

View: Historically, in the last 12 years we have seen 9 out of 12 times gold has given positive return to an investor who has invested on Akashya Tritiya. Present fall in gold price is offering an opportunity to investors and consumers to grab gold and diversify their portfolio. Uncertainty in the global market, pressure in the global equity market and other asset classes will give edge to gold prices in future.

(Rahul Kalantri is VP-Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd)

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 09:05 AM IST