Akasa Air, ultra-low-cost airline backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, unveils first images

Akasa Air has posted pictures of its first aircraft on Twitter. The airline released the photographs of its first Boeing 737 Max plane from the production facility in Portland, US.

The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed low-cost airline could not contain its excitement at its first buy:

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed carrier is looking to have 18 planes in its fleet by the end of March 2023.

Akasa Air, which will take off as a low-cost carrier, has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX planes, which are fuel efficient.

In a statement, it said, "The airline recently reaffirmed its commitment of being on track to receive its first aircraft in India by mid-June and launch commercial operations in India by July 2022."

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 03:21 PM IST