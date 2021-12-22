Akasa Air: Logo, tagline, and everything you need to know

Backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh, Akasa Air on Wednesday unveiled its brand log, tagline, etc.

‘Rising A’ is the brand logo and inspired by elements from the sky. It symbolises the warmth of the rising sun, the effortless flight of a bird and the dependability of an aircraft wing, the airline said in a release.

The tagline is 'It's Your Sky' and airline said it is its promise "to embrace everyone and to create an inclusive environment for all Indians regardless of their socio-economic or cultural backgrounds. It is a powerful pledge of ownership, promise, and possibilities that accompany each traveller on their journeys".

The brand colours, ‘Sunrise Orange’ and ‘Passionate Purple’ reflect the airline’s warm, youthful, and respectful nature, the release said.

Vinay Dube, Akasa Air Founder, MD and CEO, said the brand identity encapsulates the collective spirit of flying and the individual pursuit of dreams for each of them. “It is our promise to all, regardless of backgrounds or beliefs, that it’s your sky, your dreams, your passions, and your personal journey, and Akasa Air is honoured to be a part of it," he added.

For the unversed, the airline had last month placed an order with US-based aircraft manufacturer Boeing for 72 '737 Max' planes. It is expected to start its commercial flight operations in the first half of 2022. It has already got the no-objection certificate from the civil aviation ministry in October to start commercial flights.

