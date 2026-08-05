Akasa Air CEO Defends 152 Reported Technical Defects, Says Figures Reflect Strong Safety Culture | File Pic

New Delhi, Aug 5: Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube on Wednesday said the airline was proud of its safety reporting culture that is thorough in documenting, against the backdrop of the airline reporting 152 significant defects in flight operations in the first half of 2026.

Akasa Air defends safety reporting

On August 3, the civil aviation ministry informed the Rajya Sabha that 352 significant technical defects were reported in domestic and international flight operations this year till June.

Among the 352 "significant defects" during the given period, 152 pertained to flight operations of Akasa Air.

In response to a query about the "significant defects" count being higher for the airline, Dube told PTI in an interview that it was "reflective of Akasa Air's safety reporting culture... the culture of being thorough in documenting".

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He said that whenever there is a component change, it is defined as a significant defect.

Akasa Air was operating with a fleet of over 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes in the first half of this year, Dube said and added that there is another airline that operates more such aircraft than it.

"I am extremely thrilled and happy to see the kind of relative numbers... Akasa Air takes great pride in its safety and safety reporting culture and this is a reflection of that," he said referring to the number of significant defects reported in the first half of 2026.

Defect data of other airlines

Meanwhile, among the 352 significant defects reported in the 2026 first half, 53 related to Air India Express and 47 pertained to IndiGo flights.

In the case of Air India and SpiceJet, the number of such defects was 46 and 9, respectively, during their flight operation, as per the data provided by the ministry to the Rajya Sabha.

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