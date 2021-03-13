A.K. Rai, Commissioner of Railway Safety inspects railway electrification of Hubballi -Alnawar Section

A.K. Rai, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inspected electrification of 65 Route km (RKM) between Hubballi and Alnawar on March 8, 2021. He inspected Traction Substation (TSS) at Hubballi, Sub sectioning & Paralleling Post (SSP) at Dharwad, Kambarganvi, Kashanatti and Sectioning & Paralleling Post (SP) at Kyarkop, inspected Overhead Equipment, Level Crossing Gates, Foot Over Bridges etc. in the section. He also conducted Speed trial with AC Loco from Alnawar to Hubballi. This is the part of Hosapete - Hubballi – Vasco Da Gama section. The Electrification work is being executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). Electrification between Kariganuru – Harlapur (73 RKm) was completed this year. With this, Electrification work has been completed from Hosapete to Hulkoti (99 Rkm).Electrification Work between Hulkoti to Hubballi and Alnavar to Castle Rock is in progress and is targeted for June 2021. Earlier, mandatory Electric Loco trial prior to CRS inspection was conducted on 3rd March in this section. With this 138 Km has been completed on this section.