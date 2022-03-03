AjnaLens, XR hardware and software startup, raises Rs 12 cr in pre-Series A round

AjnaLens, Mumbai-based XR hardware and software startup has announced it has raised Rs. 12 crore from Let's Venture Angel Fund, JITO Angel Network and few visionary angel investors, in another round of a pre-Series A.

Founded in November 2014 in IIT-Bombay, AjnaLens is an OEM that designs and manufactures Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality glasses with utility across sectors like enterprise, defence and skill training. In addition to hardware, the company provides end-to-end VR/AR/MR solutions customized to business needs, it said.

"AjnaLens will utilise the funds to propel tech innovation, manufacture in India, expand the team and customer base," said Abhijit Patil, Co-Founder and COO, AjnaLens. "We will continue to create sustainable impact by facilitating digital transformation across public and private sectors. Current projects with the Ministry of Defence's iDEX initiative and Tata Technologies are examples of effective collaboration for lasting impact," he said.

Sunil Kumar Singhvi, Vice Chairman, JITO Angel Network said, "A few years back, startup companies were lagging far behind in competing with established defence companies. But, thanks to the startup revolution, the Indian defence system is booming with a range of defence startups. AjnaLens is one of them."

AjnaLens is helping the government and Fortune 500 companies in their digital transformation journey by providing end-to-end solutions related to VR training simulations, AR-based remote assistance, Digital twin, Enterprise Metaverse as well as providing indigeneous defence solutions like see-through armour to Indian Defence forces.

It has filed 15+ National and International patents in augmented reality and allied fields.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:22 AM IST