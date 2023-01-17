Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets notice for not paying tax on land near Nashik

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ponniyin Selvan: 1 | Twitter

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is undisputedly one of the most iconic leading ladies of Bollywood, with a net worth of more than Rs 800 crore. Having acted in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu and English langauge films, Rai Bachchan bagged Rs 10 crore for her latest Ponniyin Selvan I. But the richest Indian actress has now received a notice for not paying Rs 22,000 in land taxes for her property in Sinnar near Nashik.

The administration has claimed that she didn't pay the levy for the entire assessment year, despite repeated reminders. Rai Bachchan was among 1200 other property owners who faced the same action from the Sinnar Tehsil Office, and is yet to respond to the norice. The one hectare land in her name in Sinnar, is among other properties owned by the actress including a Rs 21 crore house in an upscale housing complex in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had also been called for questioning by the ED, after her name appeared in the Panama Papers. She faced queries about her travels to Dubai in 2005, for attending a meeting of the board for a firm incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, a known tax haven.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)