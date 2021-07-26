AISECT to implement CSR project in partnership with Microsoft, NSDC

AISECT Group, social enterprise working in the areas of skill development, higher education, financial Inclusion, e-governance and other ICT-based services in the semi-urban and rural areas of the country, has been entrusted by National Skill Development Corportaion (NSDC) and Microsoft for their digital project operating in rural India.

NSDC and Microsoft have collaborated recently to transform India into a digitally empowered nation through NSDC’s eSkill India portal.

Microsoft in association with NSDC has initiated a project which is a skill development programme for creating data entry executives exclusively for females, targeting beneficiaries from rural and semi-urban parts of India. The project’s target is to develop ICT-based skills in women residing in the project locations and generate employment.

AISECT will implement the project in seven locations; Bemetara, Rajgarh, Narayanpur, Bijapur, Durg, Jhansi and Chitrakoot.

Microsoft’s project works with the mission to empower females across different organisations to widen the horizons of digital literacy in India. AISECT, through its all-inclusive pro-women project, is bringing ICT centres for vocational training to women in rural and semi-urban communities.



AISECT’s CSR Partnership with Microsoft and NSDC is a further step towards meeting the objective of targeting women beneficiaries in a concerted manner and link them up with wage employment/ self-employment opportunities, by providing them quality skill development training, the company said in a press release.