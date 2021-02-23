Airtel’s 5G will be powered by Qualcomm in India

Telecom player Bharti Airtel collaborates with Qualcomm Technologies for accelerating 5G in India. Through Airtel’s network vendors and device partners, Airtel will utilise the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms to roll-out virtualised and Open RAN-based 5G networks.

Recently, Airtel became India’s first telecom player to demonstrate 5G over a LIVE commercial network in the city of Hyderabad.

Airtel and Qualcomm Technologies will collaborate to enable a wide array of use cases, including 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) that is designed to deliver broadband connectivity at Gigabit speeds to homes and businesses.

This will enable the rollout of broadband services in a cost effective and expeditious manner across India.

Airtel, as a board member of the O-RAN Alliance, is working with Qualcomm Technologies to explore and implement the O-RAN approach for India. The company is looking at creating new opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses to become viable players in the deployment of 5G networks in the country.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel has been a pioneer of new technologies and our networks are fully ready for 5G. We are delighted to have Qualcomm Technologies as a key technology provider in our journey to roll-out world-class 5G in India. With Airtel’s integrated service portfolio and Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G leadership, we will be well placed to usher India into the next era of hyper-fast and ultra-low latency digital connectivity.”

Rajen Vagadia, Vice President, QUALCOMM India Private Limited and President, Qualcomm India said, “There is a compelling case to accelerate the roll-out of 5G networks in India, as it will help fast-track the country’s socio-economic growth and development. We are pleased to be working with Airtel, and we are excited by the opportunity ahead. This collaboration is expected to play a critical role in Airtel’s plans to add 5G network coverage and capacity where and when it is needed the most.”