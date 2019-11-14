Airtel, Vodafone Idea mulling review of SC's AGR order: Sources

New Delhi: Airtel and Vodafone Idea are discussing with their legal teams on filing petitions for reviewing the Supreme Court's recent order on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) after the Department of Telecom (DOT) told them to approach the court in this regard.

Any review petition is required to be filed by November 24 as there is a time limit of a month to file for reviewing a court order. A binding decision of the Supreme Court or High Court can be reviewed through a review petition on the ground of apparent error.

Under the Supreme Court Rules, 1966, such a petition needs to be filed within 30 days from the date of judgement or order. Both the telecom companies in question did not respond to queries on the issue sent by IANS.

According to informed sources, however, both companies are discussing with their legal teams on the grounds for reviewing the court order. The deadline for paying the AGR amount is Rs 83,000 crore is January 24, including Rs 43,000 crore for Airtel and Rs 40,000 crore for Vodafone Idea.

A government Secretaries' panel is looking at providing relief to telcos through levy reductions in licence fee and the USO Fund.

Vodafone Idea had earlier said that it would go for a review petition, noting that it will study the ruling along with legal advisers to determine next steps, including "a review application if there are technical or procedural grounds for doing so".