Airtel & Vi Vouch For Jio To Set Up Network Infrastructure In Metro-3; Oppose MMRCL's New Tender Asking 'Exorbitant Charges'

Telecom giants Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) extended their support to Reliance Jio to deploy infrastructure for network connectivity at Mumbai Metro-3. | File Pic

Telecom giants Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) extended their support to Reliance Jio to deploy infrastructure for network connectivity at Mumbai Metro-3. The telecoms duo warned Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRCL) that they will not provide a comfort letter to any other infrastructure provider, calling the government company’s new tender “an attempt to levy exorbitant charges.”

Previous Arrangement

Until last week, commuters on the Aarey JVLR to Worli stretch on the Aqua Line-3 enjoyed relatively seamless network coverage, primarily provided by Vi and BSNL. This was made possible through a contract with Saudi Arabia-based Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems (ACES), which had installed the shared In-Building Solution (IBS) infrastructure.

However, the situation took a sharp turn when MMRCL terminated its contract with ACES, citing a failure to meet contractual obligations. On March 19, Reliance Jio formally requested right of way (ROW) permissions to deploy its own infrastructure but MMRCL floated a fresh tender for a new IBS vendor the very next day, ignoring the request and escalating the friction.

Telcos Boycott

The telecom service providers (TSPs) responded to MMRCL's tender stating they will not issue any 'comfort letters' to potential third-party vendors under this new tender, effectively boycotting the process. The telcos' grievance revolves around the cost of infrastructure. In their joint letter, the companies flagged that MMRCL’s demanded rental for ROW is commercially unviable.

The telcos pointed out a glaring disparity in Mumbai’s real estate pricing. They said that while MMRCL demands approximately Rs1,000 per sq. ft. for space in underground stations that is often technically challenging or unusable, the premium commercial spaces in Nariman Point, currently command rentals between Rs250 to Rs300 per sq. ft.

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Telcos' Solution

The telecom companies maintain that the only way to fast-track the resumption of services is for MMRCL to allow them to build and manage the network themselves, rather than through a high-cost middleman vendor. They urged MMRCL to scrap the tender and extended their full support towards grant of ROW permission for Reliance Jio. They added that it will allow TSPs to install new IBS network, purchase and utilise the IBS already created by ACES to enable restoration of services immediately, arguing that creation of a new network will take significant time in an operational metro system.

"All Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) hereby extend their full support towards grant of ROW permission for RJIL, in the larger interest of ensuring seamless connectivity across the Mumbai Metro network on a single network," the letter stated.

With the ACES infrastructure being pulled out and the new tender facing a boycott, the 33.5-km underground journey—stretching from Colaba to SEEPZ—remains a digital dead zone. Passengers have reported being unable to use app-based ticketing, make emergency calls, or use digital payment methods while inside the stations. The station premises offer free WiFi to commuters but it is designed to work only for restricted functions, majorly ticket purchasing.