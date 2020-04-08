Airtel top in video experience, Jio in 4G availability: Report

Mumbai: Airtel topped in terms of video experience and Reliance Jio led in 4G availability during December to February, according to a report by Open signal. "Airtel won our video experience award once again, as our users on its network continue to enjoy the best video experience nationally.

With mobile video consumption rising, video experience is increasingly becoming an important aspect of users' mobile network experience and at present Airtel holds an advantage," said the report titled 'India Mobile Network Experience Report April 2020'.

It also led in download speed with an average speed of 10.1 Mbps. The report noted that Jio remains superior in 4G availability and won in terms of 4G coverage experience.

"Jio continues to increase its already spectacular 4G availability score. The operator's score has grown by less than half a percentage point, to reach a remarkable 98.2 per cent since our last report." In terms of upload speed Vodafone led among the other players with a score of 3.9 Mbps.

Vodafone and Idea had an edge over their rivals in the average upload speed of their users. Open signal said that for this report, it treated Vodafone and Idea as individual operators, as they are still operating as separate consumer brands.

Airtel also led the race in latency experience overtaking Jio with a score of 54.1 milliseconds compared with the 56.3 milliseconds experienced by our users on Jio's network, the open signal report said.