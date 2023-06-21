 Airtel To Offer Health Insurance Through Its Payments Bank App
Apart from covering ailments that people are already affected by, the health insurance products will also deliver daily care for patients.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
Image: Airtel (Representative)

As Vodafone Ideas troubles don't seem to end, Airtel and Reliance Jio seem like the only dependable options for India's telecom subscribers. One of the oldest surviving telcos in the country, Airtel has expanded into broadband internet and DTH services over the years.

Now the telco has upgraded its fintech services to offer health insurance to consumers through the Airtel Thanks app.

article-image

Entering new territory

Family health insurance packages priced between Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh have been made available for users of the Airtel Payments Bank.

Customers can pay for the insurance products through their APB accounts, debit cards or through net bank.

The announcement comes after APB's profits surged by 121 per cent during FY23 with the rising number of people using it for online recharge and bill payments among other transactions.

article-image

Eyeing an untapped market

With this move, Airtel is eyeing the under-insured or uninsured consumer base, which is almost 30 per cent of India's population.

Apart from covering ailments that people are already affected by, the health insurance products will also deliver daily care for patients.

Although Reliance competes with Airtel in the telecom space via Jio, it started offering its Health Gain policy via Paytm last year.

