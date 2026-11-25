Airtel To Invest ₹705 Crore In Assam's Data Centre Infrastructure, Jorhat & Silchar To Get New Facilities | X - himantabiswa

Guwahati, Nov 25: Bharti Airtel will invest Rs 705 crore in three data centres across Assam, with new facilities coming up in Jorhat and Silchar, taking the company's total data centre capacity in the state to 40 MW.

The Assam government and Bharti Airtel Limited on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the two new facilities in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Investment And Data Centre Capacity

Under the agreement, a 10 MW data centre will be established on around four acres in Jorhat at an initial investment of Rs 200 crore. A 15 MW facility will come up on approximately five acres in Silchar with an investment of Rs 255 crore.

Big news for Assam's tech story! We just signed an MoU with @airtelnews for two new Data Centres, one in Jorhat and one in Silchar. Add the one coming up in Guwahati, and that's 40 MW of capacity and ₹705 crore of investment for Assam's digital future.Now, I know the world is busy debating data centres. But here's why Assam needs them👉 Your data stays closer to home👉 Apps and online services get faster across the Northeast👉 Three locations mean there's always a backup👉 And it's exactly what digital-first companies look for before they investThe best part? More jobs for our youth and smoother digital services for everyone. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 25, 2026

The two projects, involving a combined investment of Rs 455 crore, are expected to generate around 164 direct jobs, besides creating indirect employment in construction, engineering, security and maintenance.

Airtel is already building a 15 MW data centre at the IT Park in Bongora, Guwahati, with an investment of Rs 250 crore. The facility is scheduled for completion by March 2028.

Once all three facilities become operational, Airtel's data centre capacity in Assam will reach 40 MW. Sarma also announced plans for two additional data centres in connection with the semiconductor manufacturing facility at Jagiroad.

Assam's Digital Infrastructure Vision

Addressing the programme, Sarma said the partnership would strengthen Assam's digital infrastructure and help establish the state as the digital gateway of the Northeast.

He said economic progress could no longer depend solely on physical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, railways and power supply. With artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data and digital services expanding rapidly, secure and reliable digital infrastructure had become equally important.

The Chief Minister said the government's objective was to make Assam not just a consumer of digital services but also a contributor to India's growing digital economy.

He stressed that technological investments should not remain confined to Guwahati. The proposed centres in Jorhat and Silchar would extend the benefits of digital infrastructure to Upper Assam and the Barak Valley, he said.

Airtel's Expanding Presence In Assam

Sarma said Airtel had invested around Rs 10,645 crore in Assam so far. The company operates more than 8,600 telecom sites and has an optical fibre network spanning over 23,000 km, serving more than 1.21 crore customers in the state.

Airtel Payments Bank provides digital banking services to over 23 lakh customers across all districts. The company is also preparing to invest another Rs 1,500 crore to expand its 4G and 5G networks in Assam.

Growing Industrial Confidence In Assam

Referring to the investment commitments made at Advantage Assam 2.0 in 2025, Sarma said projects worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore out of the total MoUs worth Rs 5 lakh crore had been translated into reality within one and a half years.

He attributed the growing interest of industrial groups in Assam to the improvement in the state's security situation. Recalling Airtel's entry into Assam during a period of insurgency, he said the company's decision to expand beyond Guwahati reflected growing industrial confidence in the state.

Connectivity And Employment Opportunities

Invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's HIRA concept — Highways, Inland Water Transport, Railways, Airways and I-ways — Sarma said the Centre was supporting Assam in strengthening physical and digital connectivity.

He also referred to the Union Cabinet's approval on Wednesday for a new greenfield airport at Silchar, describing it as another major development for the state.

Sarma said investments in digital infrastructure would support the growth of other industries and generate jobs for local youth, reducing the need for them to migrate outside Assam. He also welcomed Airtel's interest in taking up educational initiatives in the state through the Bharti Airtel Foundation and assured government support.

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The MoU was signed by Commissioner and Secretary of the Department of Information Technology Nandita Dutta and Bharti Airtel's Circle Head (Commercial), Assam and Northeast, Priyanka Jain.

Minister for Information Technology Ranoj Pegu, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Principal Secretary of the IT Department K.S. Gopinath Narayan, Bharti Enterprises Vice-Chairman Rajan Bharti Mittal and Bharti Airtel Director of Corporate Affairs and Group Chief Regulatory Officer Rahul Vatts were among those present.