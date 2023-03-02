Airtel surpasses 1 mln customer mark on its 5G network in Mumbai | Image: Airtel (Representative)

Bharti Airtel, telecommunications services provider today announced that it has crossed the 1 million unique 5G user mark on its network in Mumbai, via an exchange filing.

Airtel was the first to roll-out 5G in the country and Mumbai was one amongst the first 8 cities to get ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus.

Today, Airtel’s 5G services is available in over 140 cities across the length and breadth of the country. The company has recently surpassed the 10 million unique customer mark on its 5G network nationally. Airtel is well poised to cover every town and key rural areas with Airtel 5G services by end of March 2024.

Commenting on the milestone, Vibhor Gupta, CEO Mumbai, Bharti Airtel, said “The adoption of 5G has truly been remarkable with 1 million Mumbaikars already experiencing the ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus. We will continue to advance our network to more locations across the city allowing many more customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. The milestone is a testament to the city’s readiness in embracing the transformative power of 5G.”

Locations in Mumbai

Airtel 5G Plus is currently LIVE in several key landmark locations in Mumbai, including The Gateway of India, Nariman Point, Film City, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai Metro junctions of Ghatkopar & Andheri, Chhatrapati Shivaji railway Terminus (CST), to name a few.

Airtel has also created 5G experience zones across all its retail stores in the country. Customers can walk-in to any store to experience ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus. To know more about Airtel 5G Plus please log on to https://www.airtel.in/5g-network

