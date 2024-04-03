Airtel Shares Slide By 1192 Points As Markets Start In Red, Reflecting Global Trend

File

The Indian markets opened in Red on Wednesday with Sensex at 73,757.23, down by 146.68 points, and Nifty at 22,374.40, down by -78.90 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 47,398.10 also down by 147.35 points.

From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, HCL and Tech Mahindra were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank and Reliance were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 82.91 against the dollar, gaining 0.05 per cent of its value.

Markets on Tuesday

The stock markets ended Tuesday on a lower note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the red.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 73,903.91, down by 110.64 points or 0.15 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended negatively at 22,453.30, down by 8.70 points or 0.04 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank saw a dip, falling by 18.70 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 47,559.55.

Major Gainers and Losers - BSE & NSE

From the Sensex pack, M&M, Tata Motors, Nestle India, SBI, and IndusInd Bank emerged as the major gainers, while Kotak Bank, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, TCS, and Infosys suffered losses.

In the Nifty pack, Tata Consumer, M&M, BPCL, Bajaj Auto, and Adani Ports led the gains, while Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Bank, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, and SBI Life were among the laggards.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased by USD 1.40 to USD 85.11 a barrel at 0814 GMT. Brent crude prices also jumped by USD 1.54 to USD 88.96 a barrel at 0814 GMT.

On Tuesday both S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a collective slump in their numbers, meanwhile, Nasdaq also declined.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,205.81 losing 37.96 points or 0.72 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 39,170.24 losing 396.61 points or 1.00 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a slump of 156.38 points or 0.95 per cent to reach 16,240.45.

The Asian indices started in Red, Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 1.03 per cent to reach 39,428.58, at the opening of the day's trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 1.01 per cent to drop to 16,760.14 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a drop, as it decreased by 1.52 per cent to reach 2,711.25.