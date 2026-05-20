Airtel Payments Bank Profit Surges 73% To ₹109 Cr In FY26 |

New Delhi: Airtel Payments Bank on Wednesday reported a 73 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 109 crore in the financial year ended March 2026.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 63 crore in the previous fiscal.

During FY26, revenue rose to Rs 3,207 crore from Rs 2,709 crore in FY25, Airtel Payments Bank said in a statement.

Customer balances rose 26 per cent to Rs 4,612 crore, it said.

The bank continues to see strong traction for its Safe Second Account, particularly in urban markets, making it the digital bank of choice, it said.

Customers are increasingly using it for daily digital transactions and recurring payments, it said, adding that this has driven higher engagement, with the Bank emerging as the second-largest player in UPI autopay mandates.

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