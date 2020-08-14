Airtel offers additional data on new XstreamFiber connection

Airtel on Friday announced a limited period offer for customers opting for its Airtel XstreamFiber home broadband, wherein the new connections will be provided with 1,000 GB of additional data free.

"The limited period offer is applicable on all Airtel XstreamFiber plans and is available to customers across all top cities where Airtel provides XstreamFiber broadband services," a statement said.

It noted that India is witnessing a massive surge in demand for quality home broadband as people work from home, children take online classes and OTT based digital entertainment grows.

The limited period offer of 1,000 GB free additional data adds even more value to Airtel XstreamFiber plans that start at just Rs799 per month and come with Airtel Thanks benefits such as 12 months Amazon Prime membership and Airtel Xstream content plus Wynk Music.