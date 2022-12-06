Airtel launches 'World Pass' for international travel across 184 countries

The company was yet to issue a statement on the outage./ Representative Image | File Image/ Representative Image

Airtel launches 'Airtel World Pass' which will allow users to use one roaming plan for travel across 184 countries. This was to offer international travelers easy connectivity as India has seen a three times jump in the number of international travels post covid.

With this plan, if you are en-route at an airport or travelling to two or more countries, one pack now covers all your roaming needs.

This change comes on the back of extensive customer research conducted by Airtel that showed that many customers find International Roaming packs in general confusing across the whole global Telco industry. As a result, many are not connected when they want to be. Or they seek complex alternatives of temporary connections abroad. Airtel is now trying to solve this problem structurally with the launch of the Airtel World Pass.

Features of World Pass

There will be one single roaming plan for 184 countries with special packs for long stay and frequent travels. Airtel is also offering 24x7 call center support through WhatsApp and call on 99100-99100. Airtel users will also have unlimited data availability for emergency usage and messaging applications.

Cost for Airtel World Pass

The postpaid plans begin from Rs 649 for unlimited data and 100 mins which will last for one day. The postpaid plan for a year is charged at Rs 14,999 with unlimited data and 3,000 min calling.

For prepaid plans it ranges from Rs 649 for one day with 500MB data and 100 mins calling to Rs 2,997 with 2GB data and one year validity.

Commenting on the launch of the Airtel World Pass, Shashwat Sharma, Director Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel said, “With the Airtel World pass, we have set a new standard in the global telecom industry. I am certain our customers will benefit hugely from it as they travel the world, keeping their phones switched on, no matter where they are. As a matter of fact, our new plans offer significantly better value than travel or local sims in most countries.”