Business

Updated on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 03:11 PM IST

Airtel inks deal with Juniper Networks; to expand broadband coverage to over 430 towns

Agencies
Airtel plans of covering 30 million households in over 2,000 cities in the next three years./ Representational image |

Airtel has expanded its Fibre-to-the-Home broadband coverage to over 430 towns with plans of covering 30 million households in over 2,000 cities in the next three years.

''In support of this increased nationwide penetration into many previously underserved cities and markets, the latest network upgrades build on the strong long-term relationship between Airtel and Juniper Networks,'' a Juniper Networks statement said.

As part of the deal, Juniper Networks will supply, install and provide support for upgrades to the MX Series routers and line cards as part of its broadband network gateway to manage their subscribers and services, as well as carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) solutions to ensure secure encryption across the network respectively, it was stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 03:11 PM IST
