 Airtel Business Announces Changes To Its Leadership Team
Airtel Business Announces Changes To Its Leadership Team

Ajay Chitkara, CEO Airtel Business, has decided to move on from Airtel.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Airtel Business Announces Changes To Its Leadership Team | Image: Airtel (Representative)

Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecommunications services providers, on Monday announced changes to its leadership team in Airtel Business.

Ajay Chitkara, CEO Airtel Business, has decided to move on from Airtel. He will continue with the company until the third week of August 2023. Consequently, Airtel Business will operate as three business and channel segments – Global business, led by Vani Venkatesh, Domestic business, led by Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, and Nxtra Data Centers, led by Ashish Arora.

Commenting on the changes, Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel Business is a jewel in our overall portfolio and presents an exciting growth opportunity going forward. I am looking forward to working closely with Vani, Ganesh and Ashish to help scale this business. I also want to acknowledge Ajay’s contributions. In his 23 long years with Airtel Ajay has delivered significant impact. He has also built Airtel Business into a strong force. I wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

article-image

