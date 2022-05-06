Airtel broadband suffers major outage in India affecting million of users

Airtel broadband services on Friday night suffered a major outage as users were unable to access internet on both mobile and desktop.

According to website outage monitoring platform DownDetector.com, the outage affected millions of users across the country.

Airtel broadband went down for users in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and other cities.

A user tweeted: Please change your name to Airtel don’t care… I have been facing problems with my Airtel broadband, I’m not a able to reach any of the customer care and the chat support hasn’t solved my issue yet.

"Airtel Broadband not working in Delhi-NCR. Anyone else facing the issue?" tweeted one affected user.

The company was yet to issue a statement on the outage.

While 39 percent of Airtel broadband users had no signal, 32 per ent had issues with mobile internet and 29 percent faced total black out.

Another user tweeted: Airtelindia Broadband and Mobile data is not working in Noida, Airtel services are Down with a thumbs-down emoji.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 11:52 PM IST