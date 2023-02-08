Airtel announces strategic partnership with Vultr to deliver cloud solutions to enterprises

Airtel announces atrategic partnership with Vultr to deliver cloud solutions to enterprises | Image: Airtel (Representative)

Bharti Airtel, India’s leading communications solutions provider, and Vultr, the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company, today announced a strategic partnership to offer cloud solutions to enterprises in India.

Airtel will offer Vultr’s extensive suite of cloud solutions to its enterprise customers, especially those in the digital space and help them gain unrivaled global reach and cost-performance advantage to build, test, and run demanding cloud workloads.

The cloud solutions will be hosted in Airtel’s state-of-the-art data centers across Bangalore, Mumbai and DelhiNCR, enabling businesses to scale their digital operations globally. Businesses of all sizes and across all industries can now leverage cutting-edge cloud technologies to accelerate digital innovation, optimize global cloud performance, and maximize return on global cloud spend. They can also enjoy simple and transparent pricing to avoid billing shocks.

Airtel will offer all of Vultr’s services as a part of its enterprise solutions and these include - Cloud Compute and Optimized Cloud Compute, as well as ground-breaking Cloud GPU and fractionalized GPU offerings for advanced workloads tied to AI, machine learning, HPC, analytics, visual computing, and gaming use cases.

“Vultr is on a mission to make high-performance cloud infrastructure easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. With 30 cloud data center locations globally, including three locations in India in Airtel data centers, Vultr provides unrivaled price-to-performance and global reach. Combined with Airtel’s unmatched connectivity and managed services capabilities, Vultr is an ideal platform for accelerating business transformation and digital success,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO – Constant, the parent company of Vultr.

Ganesh Lakshminarayan, CEO - Enterprise, Airtel Business said, “Our partnership with Vultr comes at a very exciting time as the country continues to aggressively embrace 5G technology and increasingly adopt digital solutions as a way of doing business. This partnership will help us to deliver complex cloud solutions at competitive costs which when combined with our legacy network strength and connectivity, offers an attractive proposition to our enterprise customers.”

