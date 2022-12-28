e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAirtel 5G Plus services now available in Jammu and Srinagar

Airtel 5G Plus services now available in Jammu and Srinagar

Airtel will augment its network making its services available in all the regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladkah in due course of time.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
Airtel users in Pune can now access 5G services | File/ Representative image
Follow us on

Bharti Airtel, on Wednesday announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Jammu and Srinagar through an exchange filing.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Currently operational at Raghunath Bazar, Gandhi Nagar, Channi Himmat, Panjthirthi, Jammu secretariat, Bahu fort, Bahu plaza, Jammu railway station, Govt medical college, Canal Road in Jammu and Lal Chowk, Dal lake, Rajbagh, Kashmir University, Karan Nagar, Channpora, Sringar secretariat, Nishant Garden, Chashma shahi, Old city in Kashmir and few other select locations. Airtel will augment its network making its services available in the Union territories of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladkah in due course of time.

Read Also
Airtel, Apollo Hospitals, AWS carry out India’s first 5G driven, AI guided Colonoscopy trial
article-image

Commenting on the launch, Adarsh Verma, COO, Bharti Airtel, Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Jammu and Srinagar. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Toyota's Innova HyCross priced at Rs 18.30 lakh

Toyota's Innova HyCross priced at Rs 18.30 lakh

Road transport ministry introduces authorisation certificates for car dealers to check malpractices

Road transport ministry introduces authorisation certificates for car dealers to check malpractices

Elon Musk says open to buying publishing platform Substack to take on corporate media

Elon Musk says open to buying publishing platform Substack to take on corporate media

RATAN TATA @85 : Rare pictures of the business magnate

RATAN TATA @85 : Rare pictures of the business magnate

ICICI loan fraud case: Custody of Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot and Kochhars extended by 2 days

ICICI loan fraud case: Custody of Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot and Kochhars extended by 2 days