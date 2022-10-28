Airpay integrates over 500 e-governance services on its platform

Kunal Jhunjhunwala, Airpay Founder and MD | Airpay

Mumbai: Airpay, a financial services platform, announced the integration of more than 500 e-governance services via UMANG through its platform.

With this integration, Airpay’s five-lakh assisted retailer network will offer seamless e-governance services across 500 districts, in 35 states and union territories to 600 million citizens.

The services include Atal Pension Yojna, Ayushman Bharat, Co-Win, IRCTC, GSTN, Jeevan Pramaan, income tax and passport, among others.

This integration also makes Airpay one of the first financial services player in the country to offer more than 500 e-Gov services. The company’s open architecture integrates with the client’s ecosystem to offer real-time visibility of transactions, advanced analytics, and reporting.

Kunal Jhunjhunwala, Airpay Founder and MD, said integrating the government’s vision to make governance services accessible to the underserved population will accelerate the adoption of e-Government services at the grassroots level and “it will enable Airpay to contribute to an empowered Bharat.”

Airpay launched its Vyaapaar platform during the pandemic in 2020 and aims to double its base to over 10 lakh Vyaapaaris by next year. Airpay Vyaapaaris comprise kirana store owners, small retail establishments, and woman entrepreneurs using the company’s financial services platform to financially empower and educate their customers using a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to collect, buy, lend, borrow, or invest.