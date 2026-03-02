 Airline & Travel Stocks Plunge 11% As Middle East Conflict Triggers Airspace Closures & Booking Cancellations
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAirline & Travel Stocks Plunge 11% As Middle East Conflict Triggers Airspace Closures & Booking Cancellations

Airline & Travel Stocks Plunge 11% As Middle East Conflict Triggers Airspace Closures & Booking Cancellations

Shares of Indian airline and travel companies crashed in early trade on March 2, 2026, amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict, causing widespread Middle East airspace closures. InterGlobe Aviation fell 7.50 percent, SpiceJet 7.27 percent, Yatra Online 11.14 percent, Easy Trip Planners 9.39 percent, TBO TEK 8.19 percent, and Thomas Cook 5.40 percent. Broader markets also declined.

PTIUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
Shares of Indian airline and travel companies crashed in early trade on March 2, 2026, amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict, causing widespread Middle East airspace closures. |

New Delhi: Shares of airline companies, tour and travel related services providers tumbled on Monday morning trade amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. The stock of InterGlobe Aviation tanked 7.50 per cent, while SpiceJet declined by 7.27 per cent on the BSE.

Shares of Yatra Online tumbled 11.14 per cent, Easy Trip Planners slumped 9.39 per cent, TBO TEK dived 8.19 per cent and Thomas Cook dropped 5.40 per cent. In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex traded 1,027.60 points lower at 80,284.17. The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 305.95 points to 24,864.35.

Read Also
Stock Markets Likely To Open Lower, Brent Crude Jumps 2.87% To $72.87 Amid Middle East Crisis
article-image

The conflict between Israel, the US, and Iran has resulted in multiple airspace closures in the Middle East, massively disrupting flight operations. The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) on Sunday reported a noticeable rise in booking cancellations and rescheduling requests, particularly for sectors connecting India with Europe via major Gulf hubs, due to airspace restrictions arising from the Middle East crisis.

IATO President Ravi Gosain told PTI that travel agents across the country are working closely with airlines and overseas partners to minimise inconvenience to passengers by facilitating re-bookings, refunds, and alternate routings.

FPJ Shorts
TVS Motor Company Posts 31% Sales Growth In February 2026 With 529,308 Units Sold
TVS Motor Company Posts 31% Sales Growth In February 2026 With 529,308 Units Sold
Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams 2026 Postponed In Gulf Region Amid Iran–Israel Tensions
Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams 2026 Postponed In Gulf Region Amid Iran–Israel Tensions
Clean Max Enviro Energy Lists At 10% Discount On BSE & NSE Against ₹1,053 Issue Price
Clean Max Enviro Energy Lists At 10% Discount On BSE & NSE Against ₹1,053 Issue Price
Cleanliness Or Chaos? Viral Video Shows Dadar Station Sweeper Tossing Plastic Bottles On Railway Tracks - WATCH
Cleanliness Or Chaos? Viral Video Shows Dadar Station Sweeper Tossing Plastic Bottles On Railway Tracks - WATCH

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on