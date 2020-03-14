Airline shares tumble up to 10%

Mumbai: Airline stocks ended in red on Friday due to ongoing travel restrictions in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Shares of IndiGo and SpiceJet traded with heavy losses during the day.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, saw its shares slump 14.08 per cent to hit 52-week low of Rs 875 during the day. It managed to recover most of its losses and ended marginally lower by 0.76 per cent at Rs 1,010.75.

SpiceJet dropped 9.99 per cent to hit lower circuit at Rs 43.70.

Hundreds of cancelled flights and decline in daily ticket bookings continue to rattle the country's aviation space as airlines with weakened financials grapple with coronavirus headwinds.