AIRBEA President Ajit Subedar Passes Away At 73 | Pixabay

Mumbai: All India Reserve Bank Employees Association (AIRBEA) president Ajit Subedar passed away on Tuesday at Kokilaben Hospital following cardiac arrest. Aged 73 years, he was recently hospitalised for acute bronchitis, but later developed cardiac complications.

A veteran leader of the RBI employees, Subedar had successfully led several meetings with the management and negotiated for better pay and improved working conditions for thousands of staffers.

He was the general secretary of the AIRBEA, Mumbai, for long. As the leader of the association's largest unit, Subedar was elected as its president at the 2013 Kolkata conference. Since then, he was steering the course of AIRBEA.

His funeral at the Sindhuwadi crematorium, Ghatkopar, was attended by a large number of admirers.