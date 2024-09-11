 AIRBEA President Ajit Subedar Passes Away At 73
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAIRBEA President Ajit Subedar Passes Away At 73

AIRBEA President Ajit Subedar Passes Away At 73

A veteran leader of the RBI employees, Subedar had successfully led several meetings with the management and negotiated for better pay and improved working conditions for thousands of staffers.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 02:03 AM IST
article-image
AIRBEA President Ajit Subedar Passes Away At 73 | Pixabay

Mumbai: All India Reserve Bank Employees Association (AIRBEA) president Ajit Subedar passed away on Tuesday at Kokilaben Hospital following cardiac arrest. Aged 73 years, he was recently hospitalised for acute bronchitis, but later developed cardiac complications.

A veteran leader of the RBI employees, Subedar had successfully led several meetings with the management and negotiated for better pay and improved working conditions for thousands of staffers.

He was the general secretary of the AIRBEA, Mumbai, for long. As the leader of the association's largest unit, Subedar was elected as its president at the 2013 Kolkata conference. Since then, he was steering the course of AIRBEA.

His funeral at the Sindhuwadi crematorium, Ghatkopar, was attended by a large number of admirers.

FPJ Shorts
GST Council Exempts Flying Institutes And Schools From GST
GST Council Exempts Flying Institutes And Schools From GST
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Gets Nod For Post Graduate Institute Of Medical Science
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Gets Nod For Post Graduate Institute Of Medical Science
Mumbai: 3-Year-Old Girl Ariha Held In German Foster Care Allowed To Celebrate Paryushan For First Time
Mumbai: 3-Year-Old Girl Ariha Held In German Foster Care Allowed To Celebrate Paryushan For First Time
Eid-e-Milad 2024 Processions On Sept 18: Haji Ali, Mahim Dargahs Not To Take Part After Dispute Over Dates
Eid-e-Milad 2024 Processions On Sept 18: Haji Ali, Mahim Dargahs Not To Take Part After Dispute Over Dates

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NCLT Initiates Corporate Insolvency Resolution Proceedings Against Gini & Jony Limited

NCLT Initiates Corporate Insolvency Resolution Proceedings Against Gini & Jony Limited

AIRBEA President Ajit Subedar Passes Away At 73

AIRBEA President Ajit Subedar Passes Away At 73

Hero Xtreme 160R 2V 2024 Launch: Priced at Rs 1.11 Lakh with New Updates

Hero Xtreme 160R 2V 2024 Launch: Priced at Rs 1.11 Lakh with New Updates

Lulu Group Aims To Up Agricultural Sourcing From India To ₹15,000 Crore In 2 Years: CMD

Lulu Group Aims To Up Agricultural Sourcing From India To ₹15,000 Crore In 2 Years: CMD

Thinstant Classic: Apple Watch Series 10

Thinstant Classic: Apple Watch Series 10