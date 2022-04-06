AirAsia resumes flights from India to Malaysia, Thailand

AirAsia is ready to once again fly from India to Malaysia and Thailand with flights now available from April and May 2022 onwards.

Six new routes from India to Malaysia include Bengaluru to Kuala Lumpur (KL) and Chennai to Kuala Lumpur (commencing 1 April 2022), Tiruchirappalli to KL from 5 April, Kochi - KL commencing April 18, Kolkata - KL commencing 23 April and Hyderabad - KL commencing from May 1, 2022.

Five new routes launching India to Thailand will include Bengaluru-Bangkok (Don Mueang) commenced on May 4, Chennai-Bangkok (Don Mueang) on May 4, Kolkata-Bangkok (Don Mueang)commenced on May 2, Kochi-Bangkok (Don Mueang)commenced on May 1 , and Jaipur-Bangkok (Don Mueang) May 1.

Guests can now fly with ease as quarantine requirements have been lifted and enjoy a discount of 20 percent off on All Seats, and on ALL Flights for bookings made between April 4-10 2022, for the travel period from 1 May 2022 until 25 March 2023. Bookings are available on the airasia Super App by clicking the ‘Flights’ icon, it added.

Manoj Dharmani, AirAsia’s Regional Commercial Head for India, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh, acknowledged that “AirAsia’s resumption of international flights has been highly anticipated by both the airline and its guests. With Malaysia and Thailand reopening and travel restrictions being lifted, AirAsia will be continually re-introducing international services, starting from April 2022. In this regard, India, Malaysia, and Thailand are countries with significant potential in terms of stimulating tourism and reigniting the economy. We believe that our flight resumption will bring great opportunity and support to the countries’ economic recovery.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 09:06 AM IST