AirAsia India returns to Terminal 1 in Mumbai from October 16

AirAsia India will return to Terminal 1 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, from October 16, 2021. The movement of domestic operations to Terminal 1 will take place as per the directives laid out by Mumbai International Airport, according to a press release.

AirAsia India operates from Mumbai as one of its 4 hubs along with Bengaluru, New Delhi and Kolkata. From Mumbai, the airline offers direct flights to Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Goa, Kochi, Jaipur and Ranchi, as well as connecting flights to Guwahati, Imphal, Srinagar and Visakhapatnam.

AirAsia India’s winter schedule offers 168 weekly flights connecting Mumbai to the rest of India with a capacity to fly over 130,000 guests per month.

AirAsia India has 10 dedicated check-in counters including Priority Check-In for its Red Carpet guests and two self-baggage drop counters.

The Boarding Gates and Security Hold Area at Terminal 1, where AirAsia India operated from prior to April 2021 as well, are located closer to the airline’s check-in counters, resulting in quicker turnaround times and shorter walking distances for guests.

Vehicle pick-up and drop is also closer to the exit gates at Terminal 1, enabling a faster and more efficient exit, especially for guests travelling to Nariman Point, Bandra-Kurla Complex and other key business districts in Mumbai.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 10:51 AM IST