AirAsia India offers 50% off International Connecting Baggage fees

AirAsia India announced a special offer of 50 percent off its International Connecting Baggage (ICB) fees, for bookings made till June 30, 2022.

International Connecting Baggage fares are significantly lower than the standard excess baggage charges, enabling guests connecting from or to AirAsia India domestic flights to international flights on other airlines, as international flights typically have higher baggage allowances than domestic flights.

Guests can pre-book ICB and choose from three excess baggage slab options of 8 kgs, 15 kgs or 30 kgs, in line with the predominant international baggage allowances of major international carriers. These can be pre-booked in addition to the 15 kg free check-in baggage allowance on standard fares.

Flyers connecting to or from international flights from AirAsia domestic flights can now pre-book their excess baggage at the significantly discounted price of Rs 100 per kg, compared to the standard excess baggage charges of Rs 450 per kg for pre-booking excess baggage and Rs 500 per kg excess baggage charges at the airport.

As AirAsia India also has special discounts and a 25 kg standard baggage allowances for students, now students traveling internationally can also carry additional baggage beyond 25 kgs at these discounted rates.

ICB fees can be pre-booked up to 2 hours prior to the AirAsia domestic flight departure while booking, or while managing their booking or checking-in on airasia.co.in.

Guests would be asked to show their international flight boarding pass at the time of check-in at the airport for an international flight within 24 hours of the AirAsia India flight.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 05:08 PM IST