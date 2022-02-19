AirAsia India offers 10% discount for fully vaccinated flyers

AirAsia India announced the launch of AirAsia VaxiFly - a special incentive for fully vaccinated flyers, offering 10% off flight bookings made on the airline’s website airasia.co.in and mobile app.

The AirAsia VaxiFly offer is applicable on bookings made 15 days in advance for travel till October 30.

How it works

Guests traveling on the discounted VaxiFly fares will be required to show their valid second dose vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, at the airport during check-in or boarding.

Dr. Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer, AirAsia India shared, “Now that all our operational staff are fully vaccinated and our customer data shows that 95 percent of AirAsia India guests are also fully vaccinated we hope this will serve as a gentle nudge to ensure all eligible flyers are fully vaccinated.”

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:57 AM IST