AirAsia India launches ‘Extra Seat’ service; customers can book two additional seats

AirAsia India today announced the launch of its new service ‘Extra Seat’, with which guests can now reserve up to two additional seats and enjoy an even more comfortable flying experience. The ‘Extra Seat’ has been launched on www.airasia.co.in by selecting the ‘Special Fares’ option while making a booking.

This service can be booked on all flights operated by AirAsia India and is also suited to complement any special seating needs to carry fragile and personal equipment or simply rejoice in some extra ‘ME’ time. Guests traveling with an infant can also book an ‘Extra Seat’ to accommodate a carrycot for a hassle-free experience, according to a press release.

Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer, AirAsia India said, “AirAsia India has always led by its vision and ethos of being Guest Obsessed. We are at the forefront of empowering our guests with features and initiatives that keep their comfort and convenience in mind. As we are witnessing an uptick in air travel, and with the growing travel intent showcased by passengers, our extra seat feature will aid guests to experience a safe and efficient journey onboard.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 04:06 PM IST