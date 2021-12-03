AirAsia India introduces in-flight safety manual for visually impaired guests

Marking the ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’, AirAsia India today announced the introduction of a new in-flight safety manual in braille, in collaboration with the Helen Keller Institute for the Deaf and Deafblind.

The airline emphasised their endeavour to provide a comfortable travel experience to persons with disabilities and limited mobility.

Wheelchair assistance can now be pre-booked online from the website airasia.co.in or the AirAsia India app while booking a flight, at the contact centre or by approaching the airline’s guest services staff at the airport.

Different types of wheelchair facilities are available to pre-book for persons with disabilities to access the ramp up to the ladder point or the aircraft door as well as to reach the cabin.

Wheelchairs to assist guests to be seated inside the cabin are narrower, allowing easier maneuvering in the aisle of the aircraft. These facilities are provided to guests along with convenient seats at no extra cost.

To offer dedicated and priority services to persons with disabilities, AirAsia India has also recently demarcated Special Assistance Counters with Priority Services at all 17 airports AirAsia India operates from.

The Special Assistance Counters have been made distinctly visible by showcasing the International Symbol of Access also known as the (International) Wheelchair Symbol.

By using the Special Assistance Counters, guests can enjoy the benefit of priority check-in, and assistance while boarding and deboarding to facilitate comfortable travel from the beginning of their journey till they reach their destination.

Captain Manish Uppal, Head of Operations, AirAsia India said, “With this, we hope to extend ease of access, comfort, and safety to visually impaired guests and aid them in experiencing pleasant journeys onboard without impediments. Our core values of being ‘Guest Obsessed’ and ‘Sustainability Spirit’ guide us in enabling a more inclusive experience to pave the way for the future.”

Yogesh Desai, CEO, HKIDB, added “The institute’s focus stems from the strong belief to give every person every right that you claim for yourself” and was hopeful that other airline companies would share the same sentiment and assured full cooperation from HKIDB in this initiative”.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 02:28 PM IST