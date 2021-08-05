AirAsia India announces flash sale, offers flight tickets from Rs 914; check details here

AirAsia India, a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited and AirAsia Investment Limited, today announced a Flash Sale on routes across India. Special sale fares are open for advance booking from August 4- 6 for travel from September 1- March 26 2022.

The sale fares are bookable across all channels, and announced on AirAsia India’s new website, airasia.co.in

Exclusive sale fares

The top AirAsia India Flash Sales fares include:

● Imphal-Kolkata and Imphal-Guwahati from Rs 914

● Bengaluru-Hyderabad from Rs 1,414

● Bengaluru-Goa and Goa-Hyderabad from Rs 1,614

● Bhubaneswar-Kolkata from Rs 1,714

● Pune-Bengaluru from Rs 1,814

AirAsia said the sale was launched in keeping with the findings from the its latest India Travel Intent Survey including respondents in July 2021, which saw an overwhelming preference for flying being the favoured mode of outstation travel, by over 90 percent of those planning outstation travel. The next highest was "Personal Vehicle" at 4.5 percent which has featured since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing other modes like train at 1.8 percent and Bus at less than 1 percent. The dominant purpose of travel in the last 3 months was evenly split between VFR (Visiting Friends and Relatives) and the resurgence of leisure travel, each contributing 1/3 of overall travel, while business travel recovered to double digit contribution, although still much lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Nearly 70 percent of people stated definite plans for travel in the next 3 months, with the travel purpose dominated by holiday or leisure travel in the festive season. Another 18 percent stated that they may travel, while only 12 percent of respondents did not have any plans to travel in the next 3 months. The primary concerns or drivers of confidence for the resurgence in travel remain evenly distributed among three extrinsic factors - a drop in the number of COVID cases, easing of government restrictions and being vaccinated.